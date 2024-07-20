Flights delayed as Microsoft outage impacts airlines ops

Several flights were delayed and one was cancelled at the Pune airport Friday afternoon following the global outage in Microsoft applications that affected air services across the world. The airlines were forced to carry out operations manually and it resulted in flight delays and one was cancelled. (HT PHOTO)

“There was a major impact on flight operations as the system was showing non-operational. The airlines were forced to carry out operations manually and it resulted in flight delays and one was cancelled,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation, said, “The interruption in Microsoft’s cloud services affected various sectors, including the airline system in India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the ministry of civil aviation are closely monitoring the situation. We have instructed private airlines to promptly inform passengers about the disruptions.”

Shruti Rathi, whose Pune-Delhi flight was delayed by two hours, said, “Some passengers had connecting flight.”