 Flights delayed as Microsoft outage impacts airlines ops - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Flights delayed as Microsoft outage impacts airlines ops

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jul 20, 2024 07:12 AM IST

Shruti Rathi, whose Pune-Delhi flight was delayed by two hours, said, “Some passengers had connecting flight.

Several flights were delayed and one was cancelled at the Pune airport Friday afternoon following the global outage in Microsoft applications that affected air services across the world.

The airlines were forced to carry out operations manually and it resulted in flight delays and one was cancelled. (HT PHOTO)
The airlines were forced to carry out operations manually and it resulted in flight delays and one was cancelled. (HT PHOTO)

“There was a major impact on flight operations as the system was showing non-operational. The airlines were forced to carry out operations manually and it resulted in flight delays and one was cancelled,” said Santosh Dhoke, director, Pune airport.

Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation, said, “The interruption in Microsoft’s cloud services affected various sectors, including the airline system in India. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the ministry of civil aviation are closely monitoring the situation. We have instructed private airlines to promptly inform passengers about the disruptions.”

Shruti Rathi, whose Pune-Delhi flight was delayed by two hours, said, “Some passengers had connecting flight.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Flights delayed as Microsoft outage impacts airlines ops
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On