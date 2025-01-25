Following concerns raised over clearance for RFD project, NGT directs authorities to submit response by Feb 21

Following concerns raised by citizens and activists over environmental clearance issued for the Riverfront Development (RFD) Project in Pune, the western bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 21 directed multiple government authorities to submit their response by February 21. A hearing on the same has been scheduled for February 22. The riverfront project is a flagship initiative of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that was controlled by the BJP between 2017 and 2022 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing its groundbreaking ceremony in March 2022. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Earlier this month, Sarang Yadvadkar, an activist working for river conservation, filed an application raising various concerns over environmental clearance issued for the RFD Project by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA). He stated that the authority has not taken the decision keeping environmental law in mind. In his application, Yadvadkar said that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had applied to the SEIAA for grant of environmental clearance and the same was considered by the SEIAA in its 270th meeting held in October 2023. At the time, the matter was deferred citing 18 compliances which had to be followed through. Thereafter, the SEIAA took up the matter in its 279th meeting held in August 2024 when the project was recommended for grant of environmental clearance. Yadvadkar said that there is no clear mention of any compliance with the 18 conditions found in the new grant of environmental clearance.

Yadvadkar said that false and misleading information has been furnished by the project proponent to the effect that the Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), a central agency, has examined hydraulic and hydrology reports of this project. When asked however, the CWPRS told Yadvadkar that no study has been conducted by them. Yadvadkar further mentioned that the appraisal of the project has been carried out based on incorrect information regarding flood levels in rivers. The TERI report titled ‘Maharashtra State Adaptation Action Plan on Climate Change’ has not been taken into consideration, and the project consultant and CWPRS have not considered the increase in projected rainfall in Pune and ignored the findings of the said report. Yadvadkar further said that there is no clarification provided in the grant of environmental clearance about the concerns raised over ‘reduction in flooding risk’.

Considering the seriousness of the concerns raised by Yadvadkar, the western bench of the NGT comprising justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Vijay Kulkarni issued an order on January 21, and directed six government authorities including the union government, SEIAA, PMC, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Khadki Cantonment Board, and CWPRS to submit their response within four weeks from the date of issuance of the order. Accordingly, the next hearing is scheduled for February 22.