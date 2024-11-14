Menu Explore
Food outlet owner attacked in Pune over cold vada pav dish

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 15, 2024 05:06 AM IST

Owner was busy serving snacks to the customers, including the accused and his friend. Angered for allegedly being served cold vada pav, the accused attacked him on his forehead leading to a serious injury

A customer physically assaulted a snack joint owner at Chatuhshrungi on Wednesday for allegedly serving cold vada pav snack to him.

According to the police, the attack took place at Shivkrupa Snacks Centre at Sai Chowk in Balewadi. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the police, the attack took place at Shivkrupa Snacks Centre at Sai Chowk in Balewadi when the owner identified as Prakash Shankarlal Joshi, 45, was busy serving snacks to the customers, including the accused and his friend. Angered for allegedly being served cold vada pav, the main accused identified as Ankush Kondiba Dhende, 45, attacked Joshi on his forehead leading to a serious injury while his friend ransacked the place, the complaint stated.

Chatuhshrungi Police Station official Mahesh Bolkotgi said that a case has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 118 (1), 324 (4) and 3(5) against the accused. No arrest has been made so far.

