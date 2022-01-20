Forest dept begins fencing quarry on Vetal tekdi in Pune

PUNE The forest department has begun erecting a fence around the quarry on Vetal tekdi. The action has come after a 24-year-old man who was trying to save a cat fell into a 70-80 feet deep gorge at the tekdi on January 13.

Rahul Patil, deputy conservator of forests, Maharashtra, said, “We are building a link chain fence around the quarry which is in the forest land. We are doing this to help preserve the biodiversity within the periphery of the quarry and this will help keep accidents at bay.”

The environment lovers, walkers and activists, meanwhile, do not want artificial structures on the tekdi.

“By building a fence, it will also block the access of small forest fauna to the only water body on the hill. We are fine with access being denied to the quarry to people, but we strongly object to the chain link fencing. It will cut off access to the only source of water for the small forest fauna remaining on the tekdi - there are plenty of hares here and sightings of small jungle cats have also been reported,” said Sushma Date, a member of Deccan Gymkhana Parisar Samiti.

“Instead of using artificial material, if the department can use natural green fencing like growing sagargota, nirgudi and other cactus plants, with small gaps for animals to pass through? The ecologists from Pune Ecological Society can also help in this matter,” Date added.

Fencing the natural area around the quarry is not good for the tekdi’s flora and fauna. “Any artificial construction on the tekdi changes the ecosystem, restricts the movement and water intake of small animals across the land, and usage of cement will also eventually start changing the natural water table located on the tekdi, which is a rich catchment area directly in central Pune,” said Asira Lele, member of Save Vetal Tekdi group.

“Fencing cannot be a solution because people will always find a way to go up to areas marked as dangerous and take selfies there. As a solution, the forest department can post a guard atop the tekdi instead to warn such people, and not increase the nefarious construction activities there,” said Lele.

Deputy conservator of forests, Maharashtra, said, “There is nothing wrong in having a fence erected to save the quarry and the tekdi.”