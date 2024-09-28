Forest dept launch campaign to document wildlife in Pune region  

The Pune forest department launched the Urban Wildlife Patrol campaign on Saturday, September 28. If any wild animal is reported kept in captivity, the department will also take necessary action against it, informed officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The first-of-its-kind campaign aims to document wildlife residing in various landscapes in the Pune region. Meanwhile, if any wild animal is reported kept in captivity, the department will also take necessary action against it, informed the official.

The department will conduct this campaign in collaboration with RESQ Charitable Trust, an NGO partner with the forest department speaking about the campaign Nachiket Utpat, director-Outreach & HWI, RESQ Charitable Trust said,” This initiative not only brings the community closer to nature but also provides essential data for wildlife conservation efforts in Pune and PCMC.”

The campaign kicks off on October 2, 2024, and invites citizens to step into the shoes of a wildlife explorer right in their neighbourhoods.

The citizens need to register through the link ‘Urban Wildlife Patrol Registration’ provided by organizers. The citizens are required to capture clear photos of any wildlife they observe, using a phone or camera.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune said, “Pune is rapidly undergoing changes in its urban landscape, and while wildlife is slowly adapting to these changes.

The drive will greatly assist us in planning future conservation strategies.”

While citizens are invited to participate in this unique documentation program, the department also issued guidelines to avoid any adverse impact during the campaign.

As per the guidelines, the participants need to maintain a safe distance to avoid disturbing animals or their habitats. Participants also need to follow safety precautions and avoid restricted or dangerous areas to capture photos of wild animals.