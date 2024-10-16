Forest dept. to explore digital surveillance to ensure citizens’ safety in forest areas

In view of recent incidents including a gangrape at Bopdev Ghat and robberies at Baner and Hanuman Hills, the forest department plans to enhance safety measures in these areas. For the purpose, the department plans to explore the digital surveillance option soon, said a senior official from the Pune forest department. A pilot project is likely to be implemented at Taljai Hills, said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune forest department. The initiative will help both departments keep a check on illegal activities in remote areas. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking about digital surveillance, Mohite said, “Installation of cameras at key sites and using drone cameras can be an option in digital surveillance. Forest officials are exploring this option and soon, we will prepare a detailed plan for this.’’

“The area under forest cover is vast and there is one range officer and a staff of 20 to 25 officials in every forest range. Taking into account the area and other duties of forest officers, there isn’t enough manpower. Hence, digital surveillance may help us in keeping a better watch in forest areas. We have a thermal drone camera with night vision and these cameras can help us identify any activity in the forest area during night time. Once we know about it, a team will go there and take action as required,” Mohite said.

Moreover, the forest department will soon join hands with the police department to increase patrolling of hilly areas in Pune. Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests, said, “The Pune forest department is now joining hands with the Pune police to ensure citizens’ safety in forest areas as well as hills in the city. Both departments have agreed on a joint meeting. Soon, we will be holding meetings with range forest officers and police inspectors of the concerned areas and a proper system is likely to be put in place by the end of this month.”

The initiative will help both departments keep a check on illegal activities in remote areas. This is the need of the hour given the recent incidents that have raised serious concerns over citizens’ safety in such areas particularly at night.

Loud music in forest areas a nuisance

There have been several complaints from citizens, particularly in Taljai Hills, regarding persons playing loud music on their mobile phones. Very often, citizens who go for morning walks get into arguments with such people who tend to ignore the rules laid down by the forest department. So much so that citizens are now demanding strict action against such persons. Deepak Pawar, assistant conservator of forests, said, “There are very clear do’s and don’ts in forest areas. Playing loud music on mobile phones and/or other devices is strictly prohibited and we will not tolerate such things. Instructions have been given to the forest staff to increase patrolling during the morning and if such persons are identified, strict action will be taken against them. If required, they will be banned from entering the forest area at least for two days.”