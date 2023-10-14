News / Cities / Pune News / Forest dept to launch grassland safari in Pune, Solapur

Forest dept to launch grassland safari in Pune, Solapur

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Oct 15, 2023 05:46 AM IST

As part of its grassland management programme, the Pune forest division to offer grassland safari in Pune and Solapur districts

Pune: As part of its grassland management programme, the Pune forest division to offer grassland safari in Pune and Solapur districts. The department has developed an online booking application that will be launched on October 18. It is a first of its kind initiative in Maharashtra, claims Pune forest department officials.

As part of its grassland management programme, the Pune forest division to offer grassland safari in Pune and Solapur districts. (HT)
As part of its grassland management programme, the Pune forest division to offer grassland safari in Pune and Solapur districts. (HT)

The forest department’s data shows that 3.27 per cent of the total area 2160.77 hectares comes under this category with exclusive patches of grasslands. These greens are important for wild herbivores and carnivore species like blackbuck, chinkara, hare, Indian wolf, Indian fox, Indian jackal and stripped hyena.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Spread over vast areas, the grassland has the potential for a safari, encouraging the department to begin with two locations — Kadbanwadi in Indapur tehsil and Shirsufal in Baramati tehsil.

Mayur Bothe, assistant conservator of forest (ACF), said, “Grasslands in Indapur and Baramati have a unique ecosystem. Many animals and birds can be seen in these areas. However, for the conservation of this grassland, a systematic approach is required. Another important point is creating employment opportunities and increasing human participation in the conservation programme. Tourism is one of the effective solutions for employment generation in these areas. Therefore, with the help of a joint forest management committee in which people from the local villages are also involved, a systematic tourism plan has been developed by the forest department.”

The locals are trained for management skills and tour guides with the help of NGOs working for wildlife protection and conservation. Two slots will be available for people to visit these grasslands, said Bothe.

Plans are afoot for expansion in Pune and Solapur districts, said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forest, Pune Forest Division.

Earlier, people used to enter these reserve forest areas illegally. The organised tourism will help the forest department provide systematic access to citizens, and nature lovers who wish to visit these places, said a forest official.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out