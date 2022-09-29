Form filling for Class 12 exams to begin on October 1

Junior colleges can start the form filling process of Class 12 students from October 1 informed the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday.

The examination of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 is scheduled in February and March 2023. The forms are to be filled by online mode through the SARAL database.

On Thursday, Anuradha Oak, secretary at MSBSHSE said that colleges are directed to fill the forms of regular students of arts, commerce and science streams from Saturday, October 1 to Friday, October 21.

“The forms of regular students of vocational subjects, reappearing students, ITI students wishing transfer of credit and students who wish to improve their grades will be filled from October 22 to November 5. The board has clarified that no extension will be allowed after the stipulated time period is passed,” said Oak.

Earlier, MSBSHSE had announced the tentative dates for the board exams. HSC examination will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023 while the SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.