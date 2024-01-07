Former corporators object to PMRDA’s e-auction in Maan village

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has initiated the e-auction process for two valuable plots in Maan village for educational purposes. However, a former local representative has taken an objection to the auction, demanding to stop the auction process. The former representatives have requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene and suspend the auction process. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

In the midst of advancing development plans for the Pune Metropolitan Region, the PMRDA has announced the e-auction process of two plots, measuring 6,247.46 square meters and 13,565.17 square meters in Maan village. These plots are valued at ₹ 5.41 crores and ₹ 10.94 crores respectively, and the the process will conclude with a decision on January 31, 2024.

However, former corporators Ujjwal Keskar, Prashant Badhe, and Suhas Kulkarni, have raised objections to the ongoing auction, alleging that the formal Development Plan (DP) for the area is yet to be approved. The former representatives have requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to intervene and suspend the auction process.

Reacting to the development, Keskar said, “The development plan, a crucial undertaking according to Section 23 of the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, is currently in its final stages. PMRDA has submitted the proposed plan to the state government for approval. However, it has not been approved yet. But without the approval of DP and mentioning reservation in DP, it is not appropriate to call an auction of land for education purposes. In short, PMRDA cannot implement DP reservation without approval of the plan by the State Government.”

Former corporators also highlighted that two petitions related to this matter are pending in the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, PMRDA deputy collector Ramdas Jagtap said, “PMRDA plans to e-auction these two facilities plots on January 31, 2024, for development of educational facilities and infrastructure. We are going to lease the land for 80 years and expect a revenue of approximately ₹ 25 crore. We have stipulated that the designated institution can use these plots only for educational purposes. The plots are located in the Maan-Hinjewadi area, and the process will help to set up quality educational institutions in these areas.”

He further said, “The plots are reserved in the Regional Development Plan (RP) for educational purposes; therefore, we called an auction-and the process is not related to the sanctioning of DP. The PMRDA can call auctions for the development, and there are another eight plots in process for e-auctions for education purposes in different PMRDA regions.”

One of the senior officials of PMRDA said, “Earlier, we had called e-auctions of eight plots in Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA). However, we did not get a response as the estimated land cost was high as per ready reckoner rates.

Another PMRDA official, on condition of anonymity, said, “Earlier, e-auctions were initiated for educational purposes involving plots in the Pimpri Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA). Unfortunately, the response was below expectations, due to the perceived high land cost based on the ready reckoner rates. Consequently, in accordance with the Land Disposal Rules approved by the state government in December 2023, we have reduced the land cost by 25 per cent for education and health purposes. Now, we have applied the same rule for the auction of two plots of Maan area.”