Former Maharashtra minister Madan Bafna dies at 87 in Pune

PUNE: Former Maharashtra minister and senior Maval leader Madan Harkachand Bafna died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune on Monday. He was 87. Former Maharashtra minister and senior Maval leader Madan Harkachand Bafna died of a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune on Monday. (HT)

Bafna, who was active in Maval’s politics for more than five decades, is survived by his wife, a son, four daughters, five brothers and a sister.

His last rites will be performed at Vadgaon Maval at 4pm on Tuesday. His mortal remains will be kept at the Harkachand Raichand Bafna D Ed College in Vadgaon from 10am on Tuesday for people to pay their last respects.

Bafna was admitted to a private hospital in Pune on Sunday morning after he complained of uneasiness. He suffered a heart attack on Monday morning while undergoing treatment and died shortly afterwards.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said, “The news of the passing of the esteemed cooperative leader and former Minister of State, Madan Bafna, is extremely heartbreaking. He provided long-term leadership to Maval taluka. He was known as a leader with excellent public relations and a deep understanding of the issues faced by the common people. Frankness and his open-hearted, candid manner of conduct and speech were hallmarks of his personality. In the grief that has befallen the Bafna family due to his demise, we all join in solidarity. Our heartfelt tribute to him.”

Bafna began his public life after completing his LLB in 1967. He practised law at the Vadgaon and Pune courts for several years before entering active politics.

He was elected to the Zilla Parishad in 1977 and subsequently served as chairman of the Maval Panchayat Samiti. He was elected from the Maval Assembly constituency in 1985 and 1990, representing the constituency for 10 years.

His 1985 election campaign slogan, “Sabka Apna, Madan Bafna”, became popular in the constituency.

In 1989, Bafna was inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet and was given charge of the revenue and urban development portfolios. He became the first person from Maval taluka to receive a ministerial position, an occasion that was celebrated widely in the region.

After winning the Maval Assembly seat again in 1990, he served as minister of state for law, justice and finance.

Bafna contested the Assembly election again in 1995 but lost to Ruprekha Dhore. He returned to electoral politics in 2004, contesting a three-cornered contest, but was defeated by Digambar Bhegde.

Bafna began his political career with the Congress but joined Sharad Pawar after the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and was among its founding members. Even after Ajit Pawar’s split from Sharad Pawar, Bafna continued to support the latter.

Besides politics, Bafna was involved in education through the Shri Sant Tukaram Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and established D Ed and B Ed colleges in Maval.

He remained an influential figure in the political and social life of Maval for several decades.