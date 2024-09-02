Former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar shot dead in Pune

Former National Congress Party (NCP) corporator Vanraj Andekar was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday night, police officials said. Vanraj is the son of Bandu alias Suryakant Andekar, a key member of Andekar gang. The police suspect that the murder is the fallout of a dispute within the extended family. Officials said around three to four bike-borne assailants fired five rounds towards Andekar in which he was injured seriously. (VIDEO GRAB)

According to officials, the incident was reported in the Doke Talim area in Nana Peth at around 8:30 pm. Andekar was alone at the time of the incident. Officials said around three to four bike-borne assailants fired five rounds towards Andekar in which he was injured seriously.

Police officials from the Crime Branch and Samarth police station were rushed to the spot and shifted injured Andekar to the KEM hospital for further medical treatment. During the treatment, he was declared dead.

According to officials, the firing was the outcome of a family dispute or due to an old rivalry. Police suspects, before firing the electric supply in the locality was disconnected.

“Vanraj Andekar was brought dead to the KEM hospital. His body has been sent to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem. As per primary information, he has multiple injuries including those of sharp weapon such as sickle,” said additional commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma.

In 2017, Vanraj Andekar was elected as a corporator at Pune Municipal Corporation from the Rasta Peth - Raviwar Peth ward. Earlier his mother Rajashree Andekar was elected as a corporator in 2007 and 2012.

Andekar gang has a stronghold in the Nana Peth area of Pune city. Last year Gang leader Suryakant Andekar was arrested by police as he was booked in various cases like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, kidnapping and others.