Four held for open firing in Kondhwa

Pune: The Kondhwa police have arrested four youths for allegedly attempting to murder a 48-year-old man by opening fire during a late-night dispute in the area, said officials on Wednesday. Kondhwa police have arrested four youths for allegedly attempting to murder a 48-year-old man by opening fire during a late-night dispute in the area, said officials on Wednesday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The accused identified as Kunal Vinayak Jadhav, 19, from Kondhwa; Aditya Shankar Ghaware, 21, from Sinhagad Road; Akshay Dyaneshwar Awale, 20, from Wadgaon Budruk and Shivaji Pandurang Margale, 21, from Kolhawadi have been arrested and search is on to nab their four unidentified accomplices.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12.30 am on March 8 near a municipal playground in Kakade Vasti, Kondhwa Budruk. The complainant, a 48-year-old autorickshaw driver and resident of Kondhwa Khurd, had an argument with the accused over the way the former drove his three-wheeler onto the road.

Police said the dispute escalated when the accused, along with their associates, later returned to the spot armed with weapons and a pistol. They allegedly damaged the complainant’s vehicle and fired a shot from the pistol in his direction with the intention of killing him. However, the complainant escaped without sustaining any injuries.

Sukeshini Jadhav, assistant inspector, Kondhwa Police Station, said, “Some accused are on-record criminals and the incident was the fallout of a previous dispute between them.”

Kondhwa police have filed a case under Sections 109, 324 (4) (5), 3(5), 189(2), 189(4), 190, 191(2), 191(3),of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita; Sections 3, 25, 27 of the Arms Act and Sections 37(1)(3) of the Maharashtra Police Act.