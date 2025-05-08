Four held in Pune for attacking family over petty issue

The Chatushrungi police have arrested four persons for allegedly entering a house with sharp weapons and attacking its members on May 5. The fight took place over an incident of rash driving. Dada Pawar, police sub-inspector, said that a case has been lodged against the accused who were arrested and have been remanded into custody. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the accused were enraged at one of the young members of the family who had accelerated the bike while starting it. The accused abused and threatened him after which he rushed inside the house. They followed him into the house and attacked the parents and other members of the family with sharp weapons, leaving them injured.

The arrested persons have been identified as Pratham Chavan (25), Ranveer Kamble (18), Rishikesh Pawar (25) and Vaibhav Orse (25), a resident of old Wadarwadi after an FIR was lodged by Dattatreya Sandayya Ghogalle (40), a resident of Wadarwadi.

