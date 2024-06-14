Four rape cases lodged on single day in Pune

As many as four cases of rape were lodged on single day at different police stations in the city on June 11 bringing to fore fears of women’s safety and security. In one of the cases, a 15-year-old victim lodged a complaint against a 19- year-old whom she became friends on social media. He took her nude pictures and later raped her and threatened to release the photos on social media if she informed about the relationship to her family. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In the first case, a 22-year-old woman from Narhe has lodged a complaint with the airport police stating that Kamlesh Baliram Medhe, 24, a resident of Kalwas, allegedly raped her on the pretext of marriage and the incident took place between February 18, 2023, till June 11, 2024.

The accused even threatened her with dire consequences if she spilled the beans. A case under 376 (2) (N), 504 and 506 has been lodged against the accused who is yet to be arrested.

In the second case, a 36-year-old woman has lodged a complaint against Ajit Bhimrao Vanve, a resident of Beed, for allegedly raping her by blackmailing and resorting to extortion tactics 2019. The accused even threatened to kill her son and molest her young daughter after which the Lonikand police invoked IPC 376, 323 and 506 against the accused.

In the third case, a 15-year-old victim lodged a complaint against a 19- year-old whom she became friends on social media. He took her nude pictures and later raped her and threatened to release the photos on social media if she informed about the relationship to her family. The police have invoked IPC 376, 506 and POCSO act section 4 against the accused.

In the fourth case, a father has lodged a complaint at Kondhwa police station against a 23-year-old youth for allegedly eloping with her daughter and establishing physical relations with her number of times at his sister’s residence in Vadodara in Gujarat from May 23, 2023, till the date of lodging the FIR under IPC 363,376 and 366.