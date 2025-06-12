Four-member ward structure to benefit BJP in civic polls, say party insiders

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued a notification directing all municipal commissioners to implement a four-member ward structure for the upcoming municipal corporation elections. The decision, seen as a return to the model used in the last civic polls, is expected to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said the decision would work in the party’s favour. “Our members are happy with the four-member ward structure. (HT)

In the 2017 municipal elections, the four-member ward system helped BJP secure majorities in several municipal corporations, including Pune. The new notification aligns with the earlier format, replacing the two- and three-member ward models proposed during earlier discussions.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, said the decision would work in the party’s favour. “Our members are happy with the four-member ward structure. In such large wards, the individual influence of local leaders is diluted, and elections are fought more on party lines. This helps BJP, which has a strong organisational presence,” the leader said.

He added that smaller wards often favour opposition parties, where local vote banks and community leaders play a more significant role. “In larger wards, voters tend to vote more thoughtfully, beyond local pressures,” he said.

Dheeraj Ghate, BJP’s Pune city unit president, said, “BJP is always ready to face elections. We continue our preparations throughout the year. Whatever decision the state government takes, we welcome it.”

Another senior BJP leader requesting anonymity, said the four-member ward system would also make seat-sharing easier in case of an alliance. “In Pune, this model allows BJP to offer one seat in each ward to alliance partners, while keeping the remaining three. We had over 100 corporators last time under this structure,” the leader said.

Opposition leaders criticised the decision, calling it politically motivated but said they were ready for the polls.

Arvind Shinde, Congress city unit president, said, “BJP is in power, so it is natural they will take decisions that favour them. But in the end, it is the voters who decide.”

NCP-SP’s Pune unit chief Prashant Jagtap said, “We’ve already begun our preparations. Our party leadership has told us not to worry about ward structures but to focus on contesting strongly, whatever the format.”