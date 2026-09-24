Fraudster held at Pune airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at Pune airport on Wednesday apprehended a man allegedly cheating passengers by seeking money under false pretences and found him carrying documents bearing three different identities. The CISF also linked him to a similar fraud reported at the airport on September 1, when a departing passenger was allegedly cheated of ₹18,600 using a similar modus operandi. (Representative photo)

According to the CISF, the man approached a passenger arriving from Hyderabad on IndiGo flight 6E-351 around 5.45am and sought ₹20,000, claiming he needed financial assistance. The passenger transferred ₹11,000 to a Google Pay account provided by him.

“CISF personnel monitoring the interaction through the Security Operations Control Centre and Crime and Intelligence Wing immediately intercepted the man for verification,” the CISF said.

The Google Pay account was registered in the name of Gujjaralapudi Bala Koteswara Rao, while the man’s Aadhaar card and driving licence carried the name M V Dinesh Kumar of Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. A Parul University faculty identity card found with him bore a third name, Alluru Shyam Prasad, the CISF said.

The CISF also linked him to a similar fraud reported at the airport on September 1, when a departing passenger was allegedly cheated of ₹18,600 using a similar modus operandi. CCTV footage from that incident was matched with the suspect, officials said.

“The suspect admitted his involvement in the earlier fraud during questioning,” the CISF said. A cybercrime complaint had already been registered in that case.

The suspect was subsequently handed over to Vimantal police for further investigation following a complaint in the recent incident.