FYJC admissions: 40K seats still vacant in Pune division

Pune

The Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, announced the merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online centralised admissions for the fifth special round on Monday, along with the college cut-off lists. In the first four special rounds and earlier three regular rounds, a total of 76,159 admissions were allotted to students and after all these rounds 40,871 seats still remain vacant in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions.

The admissions will continue till October, said officials. Now, college administrations are concerned about a repeat of the last three years, when the delayed process continued till the end of the year.

According to the education department, a total of 33,934 seats were available in the most recent special round of admission, for which 1,546 applicants were eligible, and 1,325 of those students were assigned to a college.

The remaining students who applied for admission in this round were unable to match the cut-off list of institutions with their college preferences and marks.

Of the 1,325 allotted students, 686 students were given the college of their first preference, 70 students were given the college of their second preference, and 29 students were given the college of their third preference. Till now in this academic year, a total of 1,02,243 students have registered for a total of 1,17,030 seats in the class 11 admission process, while a total of 76,159 students have taken admission in the first three regular and later four special rounds in 327 junior colleges. Even so, a huge number of seats - 40,871- remain vacant in the Pune division.

The admission procedure has been delayed up to September and December months in the last three academic years due to a special round process and students’ reluctance to accept the admissions.

Speaking about the issue, Prof Mandar Sathe, an education expert, stated, “Every year, the process for FYJC admissions is getting delayed, and this should be stopped. Each year, more students are abandoning admissions in the regular class 11 admission procedure in favour of exploring other career options.”