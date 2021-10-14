FYJC admissions: 41,000+ seats still vacant in Pune, PCMC

PUNE Three regular rounds, one special round, and all seven rounds of the first-come-first-served (FCFS)-based Class 11 admissions later, 41,958 seats are still vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

The FCFS-based Class 11 admissions had seven categories. Under the first category, students with more than 90% marks were considered. Students with more than 80%, 70%, 60% and 50% were considered in subsequent categories of the admission process. Students with 35% or more were considered in the last category.

Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the admission process, said, “It is a cause for concern that students did not come forward to register and participate in the online admission process. There are many reasons for students not taking Class 11 admissions, including financial and also taking a break from education. This has resulted in a large number of vacant seats across colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

This year, the passing percentage of Class 10 was 99.5%, which is 4.65% higher than 2020, but student registration was low with only 89,544 students registering for Class 11 admissions as against the 113,205 seats available. It was feared that more seats will remain vacant and the fears came true. Till now, a total 71,247 students have been admitted to 317 colleges in the Pune region but 41,958 seats continue to remain vacant in the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.