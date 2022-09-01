Ganeshkhind flyover project: PMC issues notices for land acquisition
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to property owners for land acquisition on Ganeshkhind road for the flyover project
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued notices to property owners for land acquisition on Ganeshkhind road for the flyover project. The civic body will also acquire some land of Raj Bhavan for the project.
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “We have issued notices to owners of land near Ganeshkhind road, including industrialist Abhay Firodia whose property is near the SPPU chowk. The administration will be meeting Maharashtra governor for some land of Raj Bhavan. Land owners are cooperating with PMC.”
Kumar said, “The Metro and double decker flyover at varsity chowk is a critical project. From SPPU chowk, vehicles are coming from Pashan, Baner, Aundh, Ganeshkhind road and the varsity. As there is heavy traffic, the civic body is trying to provide maximum road width for vehicles at the junction while carrying out the project work.”
PMC and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) officers said, “Changes in traffic movement on the stretch will be introduced as per the need.”
-
20 earth moving machines, ingenious methods by army make roadway bridge on Chakki river safe again
After flash floods and torrential rains washed away the rail bridge on the Chakki river in Kangra district, the Indian Army was called in by the civil administration to prevent the at-risk road traffic bridge adjacent to it. On August 20, significant sections of the railway bridge on Chakki river on the Pathankot-Jogindernagar rail route had collapsed after repeated flash floods.
-
Covid fatalities rose by 70% in Chandigarh tricity area in August
Though tricity's monthly Covid case count dropped by 20% in the month of August, the fatality rate saw a 70% spike as compared to the previous month. After 6,564 Covid infections in July, the tricity cases dropped to 5,365 in August while deaths went up from 13 in July to 22 in August. In terms of infections, Chandigarh remained the worst-affected with 2,217 cases. In July, the UT had 2,747 cases.
-
Former Punjab cabinet minister’s son ends life in Mohali
Former Punjab cabinet minister Ramesh Dutt Sharma's 52-year-old son died by suicide at Narinder's' residence in Sector 68, Mohali, on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Narinder Sharma, was a businessman and owned crushers in Bassi Pathana area of Fathehgarh Sahib. Phase-8 station house officer Rajesh Arora said the incident came to the fore around 12.30pm. “We have checked the house thoroughly but have not found any suicide note,” said the SHO.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics