Gangster dies during treatment after Jamkhed firing

PUNE: Notorious gangster Sagar Mohalkar, who was critically injured in a firing incident that shook Jamkhed earlier this month, died during treatment at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) Monday evening after battling for life for nearly 12 days. Gangster Sagar Mohalkar, who was critically injured in firing incident in Jamkhed earlier this month, died during treatment at Sassoon on Monday evening after battling for life for nearly 12 days. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Mohalkar had sustained multiple bullet injuries after being shot at on the night of March 4 in the Noorani Colony area of Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district.

According to Ahilyanagar police, the accused, Abhimanyu Pote, allegedly fired multiple rounds during the attack. Four bullets struck Mohalkar, leaving him grievously injured. The firing on Moholkar was allegedly carried out by members of the gang of Pune-based gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, according to a preliminary police investigation.

Following the incident, Mohalkar was initially rushed to a local hospital in Jamkhed. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was later shifted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune for advanced treatment, where doctors had been treating him for the past several days. However, his condition remained extremely critical, and he succumbed to his injuries Monday evening, confirmed by Somnath Gharge, superintendent of police, Ahilyanagar.

The sudden firing had created panic in the locality and triggered a major police investigation. The police later arrested the accused, Abhimanyu Pote, and further investigation into the case is currently underway.

Kirankumar Kabadi, police inspector at the local crime branch, said, “As of now, we have arrested one suspect related to this case and further investigation is going on.” He confirmed that all necessary additional sections will be invoked in this case. Police said that the search for the other three accused related to this case is going on.

The police have also revealed that the attackers kept watch on Sagar Moholkar before carrying out the assault. The attack is believed to have been carried out as revenge after Moholkar allegedly slapped gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal during a village fair in 2025 in Dharashiv district, which later led to the conspiracy to eliminate him.