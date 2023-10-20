Given the rainfall deficiency, priority should be given to drinking water: Ajit Pawar

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday instructed the district collectors of Pune, Ahmednagar and Solapur to prioritise drinking water supply while allocating dam water, given the deficient rainfall during the monsoon season. During meetings held in Pune, Pawar reviewed water storage in the Khadakwasla, Kukadi, and Bhama Askhed reservoirs. With water to be released from the Kukadi reservoir from December 15, the schedule of the water release should be revised, Pawar said. (HT PHOTO)

Pawar said, “Though there is enough water storage in the dams, considering the rain situation in the state, priority should be given to drinking water before allotting dam water for the Rabi crops.”

“The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast two storms in the coming days. There are chances of rain due to these storms but we need to wait and then take a call,” he said.

With water to be released from the Kukadi reservoir from December 15, the schedule of the water release should be revised, Pawar said. Whereas irrigation department officers informed Pawar that the Khadakwasla reservoir has 96% water storage.

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The district administration has reviewed wells and borewells. With water levels having fallen this year, we need to carry out proper planning of water.”

Pawar instructed Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, “If the PMC is able to stop water leakages, it will help allot additional water for agricultural purposes. The PMC should speed up the 24x7 water supply project as it will help stop distribution losses.”

With several parts of Maharashtra having witnessed a deficient rainfall, the government is worried about a drought-like situation in the coming days. Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde held a meeting in Pune on Thursday wherein he warned agriculture officers about not getting sufficient water for agricultural purposes in the coming days.

