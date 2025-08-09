PUNE: After Bhilar village in Satara district was declared Maharashtra’s first ‘village of books’, it is now the turn of Gorhe Budruk located in Haveli taluka of Pune district to become the state’s first-ever ‘village of caricatures’. Gorhe Budruk to become Maha’s first ‘village of caricatures’

Borrowing a leaf from Bhilar’s transformation, the Gram Panchayat of Gorhe Budruk has approved a resolution to develop the village into a dedicated space for caricature art. The resolution was officially signed by gram sevak S P Dhotre, deputy sarpanch Sushant Khirid, and sarpanch Sharda Khirid. The proposal was submitted by Dhanraj Garad of the Yuva Social Foundation, and received the villagers’ full support during the Gram Sabha meeting held last month. Whereas work on the project will soon begin in the village.

Dhotre said, “The village will feature a dedicated art gallery showcasing caricature art. Every Saturday and Sunday, the village will host exhibitions focused on caricature and satirical art. The works of both national and international caricaturists will be displayed in large formats. The initiative also aims to put the spotlight on rare and overlooked caricature artworks, drawing the public’s attention to them. Additionally, regular workshops for caricature artists will be organised.”

While caricaturist and key visionary behind the project, Garad, said, “For the past two years, we’ve been organising an international caricature festival in Pune through which, we’ve collected a large number of artworks. All of these will be displayed in the art gallery at Gorhe Budruk. We encourage anyone who owns rare caricatures to share them with us; we will ensure that they receive appropriate recognition and space in the gallery.”

Another caricaturist, Unmesh Shahane, said, “This initiative gives caricaturists like us the chance to build a village similar to the one we saw in childhood television shows such as Malgudi Days. This will not only be Maharashtra’s but perhaps the world’s first such village dedicated entirely to caricature art. It will be a place where people can immerse themselves in the pure joy of creativity.”

About the initiative, sarpanch Sharda Khirid said, “Gorhe Budruk has always welcomed progressive and culturally enriching ideas. When the proposal to develop our village as the state’s first ‘village of caricatures’ was presented, we saw it as an opportunity to preserve and promote an important form of artistic expression. Caricature art is not only entertaining but also holds a mirror to society that is both humorous and insightful. Our entire Gram Sabha unanimously supported this vision. The Gram Panchayat will extend every possible support, be it land allocation, infrastructure, or coordination to bring this initiative to life. We want Gorhe Budruk to become a cultural destination where art breathes in the open and inspires visitors from all walks of life.”

Gorhe Budruk is strategically located near Khadakwasla dam and Sinhagad fort, with Panshet nearby. The area houses the studio of Marathi film icon, late Dada Kondke, making it a cultural and artistic hub. The region is frequented by artists and enthusiasts, many of whom have farmhouses here. The village’s scenic beauty, tourism potential, and art-friendly atmosphere make it an ideal choice for such an initiative.