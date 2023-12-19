Govt cancels bid worth 638 crore following opposition

Pune: After criticism and objection by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Maharashtra government has cancelled the bid for mechanised cleaning for state-owned hospitals. After criticism and objection by AAP, the Maharashtra government has cancelled the bid worth ₹ 638 for mechanised cleaning for state-owned hospitals. (PTI (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Earlier this month, the state government published a tender notice to outsource cleaning at government hospitals to a private firm. The total cost of the tender was ₹638 crore allegedly floated to benefit a private firm.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

AAP leader and Right to Information (RTI) activist Vijay Kumbhar raised questions over the bid and sought clarification from the state government on how the price is inflated for mechanised cleaning.

Kumbhar said, “The Maharasthra government approved the contract at the cost of ₹30 per square feet per month for cleaning at state health institutions. But the same department was awarding a new tender at the cost of ₹84 per square feet per month. Actually, the ₹30 per square feet per month rate was also high for rural areas as land prices are lower. How come the state government inflated the cost to ₹84 per square feet?”

Following opposition over the bid, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued a notification cancelling the tender citing technical errors.

“Joint director of health services invited tenders in two envelope systems from eligible service providers for mechanised cleaning services in hospitals and primary healthcare centres under health institutes of commissionerate of health services, Maharashtra, but due to technical reasons, the tender has been cancelled,” stated the notification signed by joint director of health services, Mumbai.

Kumbar said, “The state government has cancelled the tender of ₹638 crore after the concern raised by the AAP. We suspected that the tender was floated to provide undue benefits to a specific party. While the tender was cancelled, the question remains, what action will be taken against those who were part of the inflated tender? The state must inquire and take action against the guilty.”

The activist alleged that many tenders are floated by the state government to benefit specific parties citing the recent case of a tender to provide food for residential schools.