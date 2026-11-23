Grief gripped Dhule after nine members of an extended family were killed and six others injured when their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) collided with a truck in Kota, Rajasthan, while they were returning from a pilgrimage. Locals of Amarale village in Dhule gathered outside the residence of the deceased family on Sunday. (HT PHOTO) more

Gopal Kaskar, a relative of the deceased, said the family learnt about the accident through television reports early Sunday morning.

“I am shocked. I had met my uncle Sajjan Pawar before he left with his family for the pilgrimage on November 17. He was in a cheerful mood and had assured me that he would bring prasad for me once he returned. All of them were supposed to reach Dhule tonight,” Kaskar said.

According to Pradeep, another family member, a group of 36 relatives from Dhule had set out in three MUVs on November 17 for a pilgrimage covering Omkareshwar, Ujjain, Sanwariya Seth, Pushkar, Salasar Balaji and finally Khatu Shyamji.

A preliminary investigation suggested that the driver might have dozed off at the wheel.

Those killed included Sajjan Pawar, his wife Usha, daughter-in-law Madhavi and granddaughter Saanvi. His son Ganesh and grandson Shreejit were injured and are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kota.

“Sajjan Pawar and his immediate family lived at Shantigeet Nagar in Dhule city,” Kaskar said.

The other five deceased were from Amarale village in Shinkheda taluka. They included Sajjan’s elder brother Babulal Pawar, his wife Sushila, nephew Kailas, Kailas’s wife Anita and their daughter Janvi.

Kailas’s son Jagdish, along with Babulal’s son Sharad, daughter-in-law Manisha and granddaughter Mayuri, were among those injured.

“Kailas and his family had shifted to Shahada in Nandurbar a few years back for work,” Kaskar said, adding that the male members of the Pawar family worked as barbers.

The accident prompted condolences from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who expressed grief over the loss of life.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased person and ₹50,000 to each injured person.

​Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief over the deaths in a post on X. “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The injured are receiving the best possible treatment in the hospital. All necessary medical facilities are being extended to the injured,” he wrote.

Kota city Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kapil Sharma said the bodies of the deceased were being handed over to relatives after postmortem examinations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Tailor said police had registered a case under relevant sections against the truck driver and further investigation was underway.

The local corporator of Shantigeet Nagar, Dhiraj Kalantri, said that the entire Dhule is mourning the deaths of nine local residents. “It will take much time for the bereaved families to overcome the tragic loss of their loved ones,” he added.