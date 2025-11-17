Hadapsar terminal nears completion, train operations from Jan 26

The redevelopment of the Hadapsar railway terminal is now 90% complete, with train services set to transition from Pune Junction to the newly upgraded station. Trial runs have already begun, and the terminal is expected to become fully operational in the near future. Starting January 26, 2026, two daily trains, the Hadapsar–Hazur Sahib Nanded Express and the Hadapsar–Harangul Special, will begin their journeys from and terminate at Hadapsar (HDP) instead of Pune Junction (PUNE). Additional train services are expected to be redirected in the coming months, helping alleviate the growing congestion at Pune Junction, which has been grappling with rising passenger numbers. Platform construction is 95% complete, the second foot-over bridge is 90% complete, and all lifts and escalators have been installed. (HT)

