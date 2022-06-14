Har Ghar Dastak receives poor response in Maharashtra

Pune: According to data furnished by the state health department, Pune district has the fifth highest beneficiaries who haven’t taken the second dose. Under the Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign, these beneficiaries have been inoculated now. However, in the age group of 12 to 18 years and for precaution dose, the response for vaccination was poor.

The Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign was started on June 1. According to officials, 289 villages Pune district have not achieved 100% first dose target and 3,647 villages have not achieved 100% second dose target. However, Pune still remains the only district which has covered maximum villages with first and second dose coverage in the state.

Across Maharashtra, 111,73 villages have 100 % first dose coverage and only 5,186 villages have 100 % second dose coverage, according to the health department.

The door-to-door vaccination campaign aims at reaching the eligible demographic groups for the first, second and precautionary doses.

The campaign also aims to reach children in the 12 to 18 years age group who are due for vaccination. While many districts have covered and inoculated beneficiaries in the 18 years and above group, only 36,780 beneficiaries of 113,094 were inoculated across Maharashtra in the 12 to 18 years age group

The data also suggests that 109,176 projected beneficiaries for second dose were there in the 12 to 18 years age group, however, only 48,328 were inoculated till June 9 by the health department.

The campaign intends to also cover the high-risk population (60 years and above) that has not taken the precautionary dose. A similar trend of hesitancy can be seen for precautionary doses as well. Out of 180,581 beneficiaries who are due for precautionary dose, only 84,065 have received the dose through the drive.

Dr Sachin Desai, state immunisation officer, said that the Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign involves motivating individuals to finish their vaccination.

“We have tried to reach more beneficiaries through this campaign. However, the numbers show that there are many beneficiaries who do not wish to complete their vaccine dose. Completing vaccination is essential to safeguard high-risk patients and children with low immunity against the effects of Covid. However, we cannot force any beneficiary to finish the inoculation,” said Dr Desai.

Focus on accelerating vax drive

Between June 1 to June 9

Due beneficiaries for second dose 18-years and above

Jalgaon– 66,320

Nashik - 26,124

Jalna - 23,368

Aurangabad- 22,464

Pune – 17,275

Maharashtra – 351,851

In Maharashtra

351,851- Beneficiaries due for second dose (18 years and above)

187,432- Beneficiaries vaccinated with 2nd dose

113,094- Beneficiaries due for 1st dose (12-18 years)

36,780- Beneficiaries vaccinated with 1st dose

109,176- Beneficiaries due for 2nd dose (12-18 years)

48,328- Beneficiaries vaccinated with 2nd dose

180, 581- Beneficiaries due for precaution dose

84,065- Beneficiaries vaccinated with precaution dose

Source: State Health department