Pune: The Bombay High Court has ordered an investigation into the whereabouts of ₹59 crore in fee reimbursement funds released by the state government to the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), expressing “grave doubts” over whether education department officials acted bona fide in authorising the payments despite pending proceedings and concerns over the trust’s financial affairs. Bombay High Court has ordered probe into the whereabouts of ₹59 crore in fee reimbursement funds released by the state government to the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES). (HT FILE) more

“We now realise how vital it was that the amounts be deposited in this Court, as the present situation indicates that, despite substantial reimbursement of such amounts, it is not forthcoming today as to where these amounts have gone,” the division bench of Justice GS Kulkarni and Justice Neela Gokhale bench observed on Friday.

The observations came after STES trustee Rachana Alok Ashtekar filed an affidavit disclosing 278 bank accounts held by the society. The court noted that balances in some accounts had not been disclosed as they were offline accounts and directed Ashtekar to file a further affidavit specifying the amounts held in these accounts. It directed STES and Ashtekar to disclose whether any bank accounts had been operated or any movable or immovable properties belonging to the trust or its trustees had been dealt with after the court’s August 5, 2026 order.

The court criticised the directors of education for failing to provide details of reimbursements released directly to STES despite earlier directions, observing that the officials were “in breach of the earlier orders passed by this Court”.

It directed them to file separate affidavits giving a break-up of amounts payable to STES and students.

The court noted that ₹27 crore had already been deposited with it following earlier directions.

Counsel for STES informed the court that a demand draft of ₹7.5 crore was being drawn in favour of the Registrar, High Court, Appellate Side, for payment to the petitioners. The bench directed STES trustee Rohit Navale, who stated in an earlier affidavit that he was a foreign citizen residing in Dubai, to file a fresh affidavit detailing amounts received by him from Indian parties, STES or its institutions. The court noted that Navale had disclosed investments worth ₹11.14 crore in Jaishriram Sugar & Agro Products Ltd, besides holdings in five other companies closely held by STES trustees and members.

The bench expressed dissatisfaction with affidavits filed by director of education (secondary and higher secondary) Mahesh Palkar and director of primary education Sharad Gosavi concerning the appointment of administrators for nine secondary schools and four other institutions.

“We are not at all satisfied with the said affidavit, as it appears that these authorities have awakened from their deep slumber only after this Court passed its orders,” the bench observed.

The court directed Savitribai Phule Pune University, which is a party to the proceedings, to appear through its standing counsel and submit a status report on all STES-affiliated colleges.

The bench directed the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner to examine the STES trust deed, pending change reports and other substantive orders concerning the society.

The proceedings have been listed for further hearing on November 25.