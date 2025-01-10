Health dept revokes deputation of four medical officers

Pune: The public health department has revoked the deputation of four medical officers who were assigned the responsibility by the civil surgeon of Pune district without informing the senior officials. Public health department has revoked deputation of four medical officers who were assigned the responsibility by Pune district civil surgeon without informing senior officials. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The order issued by deputy director of health services, Pune Region, Dr Radhakishan Pawar on January 6 stated that the deputation of medical officers — Dr Mohsin Sheikh, medical officer, sub-district hospital, Baramati; Dr Prasad Ashtikar, medical officer, rural hospital, Saswad; Dr Anil Sharma, medical officer, rural hospital, Malshiras and Dr Dinesh B Rathod, assistant surgeon, rural hospital, Vadgaon Maval — stands cancelled with immediate effect and they have been directed to report to their headquarters, officials said on Thursday.

The department took the step after probing a complaint it received related to the issue. The order stated that the decision of Pune district civil surgeon Dr Nagnath Yempalay was misuse of position by not informing the higher office and based on personal convenience. The order has sought written explanation from Dr Yempalay regarding the deputation/service assignment, to be submitted to the office within eight days. Besides, proposals for deputation/service assignment, if required, must be first submitted to the deputy director’s office. Any deviation from the instructions in future will be considered violation of Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1979 and will attract disciplinary action.

Dr Pawar said, “Civil surgeons do not have the power to take such decisions independently. Prior permission should be taken from the competent authority.”

Refuting the violation of norms, Dr Yempalay said, “The services of medical officers were acquired considering staff shortage and inconvenience to patients. This practice is common in health department as the manpower management has to be done at the local level. A specialist doctor has to be stationed at a hospital where the service is crucially required, and the deputation was duly informed to higher officials. I will respond to the order with justified reasons behind taking the decision and following norms.”