Heavy traffic on Pune-Mumbai expressway

Updated on Dec 24, 2022 11:41 PM IST

Amid festive vibes and the Christmas weekend, Pune-Mumbai expressway witnessed long queues of vehicles as people trooped to vacation spots for Christmas holidays

Commuters were irked as they were stuck at Urse toll plaza for over an hour. (HT PHOTO)
ByJigar Hindocha

Amid festive vibes and the Christmas weekend, Pune-Mumbai expressway witnessed long queues of vehicles near Urse toll plaza on Saturday, as people trooped to vacation spots for Christmas holidays.

Commuters were irked as they were stuck at Urse toll plaza for over an hour.

A commuter, Pranay Goradia tweeted, “A 30 minute traffic jam on Mumbai-Pune express way. Spoke to expressway police. Expressed inability to direct toll collection agency to speed up the toll collection. Who will ensure public cause? What happens to Ambulances stuck?.” (sic)

A highway police official requesting anonymity said, “Long queues of vehicles were there as most people want to leave town during the Christmas holidays. Traffic jams are a common occurrence at the expressway in the last week of the year.”

