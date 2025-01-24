Menu Explore
Hilly areas, ghats in Pune to get safety nets, 82 crore proposal sent to state

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 24, 2025 09:24 AM IST

Under the initiative police plan to provide CCTV camera coverage, internet facility, mobile connectivity, thermal imaging drones, panic buttons, and streetlights

In response to rising incidents of robberies, thefts, and threats reported in hilly and ghat regions, the city police will soon launch the “Ghat Safety Net” initiative. The decision comes after multiple challenges faced by law enforcement during investigations, primarily due to poor mobile and CCTV camera coverage in these areas.

In a recent gang rape incident reported in Bopdev Ghat in 2024, police investigation faced challenges due to the absence of such facilities. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In a recent gang rape incident reported in Bopdev Ghat in 2024, police investigation faced challenges due to the absence of such facilities.

In a recent gang rape incident reported in Bopdev Ghat in 2024, police investigation faced challenges due to the absence of such facilities.

Amitesh Kumar, Pune police commissioner, said, “We have identified 17 ghat sections and hilly areas which will be covered under CCTV live, panic button, mobile connectivity facilities and light system. We have made a proposal worth 82 crore and sent it to the state government.’’

Shailesh Balkawade, additional commissioner of police (crime) said, “Local police station teams and crime branch teams have identified such ghat and hilly areas and conducted a survey of all entry and exit points. Accordingly, we are planning to install 250 CCTV cameras, lights, and panic buttons, and increase mobile connectivity to enhance police patrolling in these areas.’’

With the ‘Ghat Safety Net Go Live’ system, police aim to provide real-time surveillance and improve police response times to ensure the safety of all.

Recently, the state government has approved 480 crore for the Pune city police force to install 2,800 CCTV cameras. Police officials confirmed that installation of these cameras will be done by the end of December 2025.

