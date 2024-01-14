History-sheeter killed in Camp

Three persons killed a 30-year-old criminal facing 25 police cases at Camp area on Sunday. According to the police, responding to an alert of quarrel between two groups, cops rushed to the spot and found Arbaz lying in a pool of blood. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Arbaz Baban Sheikh of Chudaman Talim in Camp.

The incident was reported at around 3:25 am near Khau Galli.

According to the police, responding to an alert of quarrel between two groups, cops rushed to the spot and found Arbaz lying in a pool of blood. He was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital where he was declared dead by doctors of head injuries caused by the unidentified accused.

Sheikh was involved in at least 25 criminal cases, including attempt to murder, theft, robbery, criminal assault and molestation. He was recently released from jail.

Senior inspector Dashrath Patil, Lashkar Police Station, said, “We have launched search to nab the three accused. Prima facie it seems that personal rivalry might be the reason behind the murder.”

A case has been registered at Lashkar Police Station under IPC Sections of murder.