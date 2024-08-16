Hospitals, diagnostic facilities in the city to remain closed 

Emergency services to continue In support of the victims of this crime and against the ongoing violence, the IMA calls for a 24-hour curfew from 6 am on August 17, 2024, to 6 am on August 18, 2024. (HT PHOTO)

Amid widespread protests over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, healthcare services and diagnostic facilities in Pune city will remain closed for 24 hours from Saturday morning. However essential and emergency services will continue, said the officials.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has organised agitations and protest marches across the country, they said in the statement issued on Friday.

In support of the victims of this crime and against the ongoing violence, the IMA calls for a 24-hour curfew from 6 am on August 17, 2024, to 6 am on August 18, 2024. During the shutdown, routine outpatient check-ups and surgeries will be unavailable. Besides, diagnostic facilities in the city will also remain closed, informed, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, of HBI, Pune.

On 15 August 2024, a large mob vandalised the RG Kar Medical College and attacked the protesting medical students. Then, the mob also ransacked the crime scene and tried to destroy the evidence. This development indicates the growing threat of violence against doctors, especially women, and the need for security in medical facilities claims IMA.

“The IMA requests all citizens to support this strike to bring justice to the families of women doctors who have been victims of this crime and urges the central government to change the law by setting up proper mechanisms for the safety of doctors,” said, Dr Rajan Sancheti, president, IMA, Pune.

IACTS to observe shutdown

The Indian Association of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery (IACTS) supported the IMA decision and decided to stop OPD and elective services on Saturday in support of the medical fraternity.

Dr Manoj Durairaj, national president, IACTS said, “We anticipate that the shutdown will affect approximately 30-50 surgeries posted for Saturday in Pune. Emergency surgeries and medical emergency services will be attended to,” he said.

Resident doctors of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), including B J Medical College (BJMC), are on protest and suspended all elective and non-emergency services from Tuesday to show solidarity with their colleagues who are protesting across the nation against the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee in Kolkata.

The Maharashtra State Nurses Association (MSNA) on Friday declared their full support to the BJMC resident doctors. The BJMC-MARD doctors held a candlelight march at the district collector’s office on Friday.

Dr Nina Borade, health officer of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “All hospitals, dispensaries and maternity homes run by PMC will run as usual. I visited a few hospitals today and instructions have been issued to be ready to handle increased footfall of patients if any,” she said.

Dr Yallapa Jadhav, medical superintendent of SGH, said, that no services are hit at the hospital and all services like OPD and emergency services are open. “In case the resident doctors continue to go on strike in the coming days, we will rope in the junior doctors to provide the healthcare services,” he said.