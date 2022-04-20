Hotels, lawns on DP road razed in Pune civic body drive

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive and demolished illegal hotels and lawns operational on DP road, which is between Rajaram bridge and Mhatre bridge.

According to PMC officials, most of these businesses flourished due to political support. Now that the PMC is run by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there is no political backing to those who have illegal constructions. Hence, the civic body is continuing the anti-encroachment drives sans the political pressure.

The PMC began the drive at 7.30 am and demolished illegal structures constructed along the flood lines.

PMC executive engineer Bipin Shinde said, “The civic body had given notices to 76 properties 24 hours prior to the drive. The civic body also filed caveats in the court so that no property owner can take a stay on the drive.”

“As there was a stay on eight properties, the PMC took action against 68 properties and cleared illegal construction on 4.03 lakh square feet,” added Shinde.

The civic body formed eight teams and conducted the drive with the help of earth movers and gas cutters. The PMC also barricaded the area, so as to complete the drive. A few owners had heated arguments with the officials, but the demolition was done successfully, said PMC officials.

“The owners were well aware that the construction was illegal and asked for a grace period of a couple of days, but the PMC had given a 24-hour notice and continued to take action,” said Shinde.