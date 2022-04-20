Hotels, lawns on DP road razed in Pune civic body drive
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment drive and demolished illegal hotels and lawns operational on DP road, which is between Rajaram bridge and Mhatre bridge.
According to PMC officials, most of these businesses flourished due to political support. Now that the PMC is run by municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, there is no political backing to those who have illegal constructions. Hence, the civic body is continuing the anti-encroachment drives sans the political pressure.
The PMC began the drive at 7.30 am and demolished illegal structures constructed along the flood lines.
PMC executive engineer Bipin Shinde said, “The civic body had given notices to 76 properties 24 hours prior to the drive. The civic body also filed caveats in the court so that no property owner can take a stay on the drive.”
“As there was a stay on eight properties, the PMC took action against 68 properties and cleared illegal construction on 4.03 lakh square feet,” added Shinde.
The civic body formed eight teams and conducted the drive with the help of earth movers and gas cutters. The PMC also barricaded the area, so as to complete the drive. A few owners had heated arguments with the officials, but the demolition was done successfully, said PMC officials.
“The owners were well aware that the construction was illegal and asked for a grace period of a couple of days, but the PMC had given a 24-hour notice and continued to take action,” said Shinde.
Mamata woos industry leaders at investment meet. Then a quick swipe at Centre
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee wooed investors at a big-ticket business summit in state capital Kolkata on Wednesday, telling them that the state, which lost 75 lakh man-days due to industrial action when the previous Left Front government was in power, has not lost a single day after she came to power. The chief minister also outlined eight pillars of development that include a focus on infrastructure, education, social security, skill development and ease-of-doing-business.
Sassoon, BJMC reported zero Covid positive cases in its samples since March 10
As Delhi, Haryana and NCR continue to report a spike in Covid-19 cases, Pune's BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital has been reporting zero new cases among all the Covid-19 tests done since March 10. The hospital has not reported a single positive case in any of its samples since Mach 10. However, to continue with genome sequencing BJ Medical College is procuring samples from private labs.
Pune district reports 37 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,540 deaths and 153 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported seven new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,541 and the death toll stood at 7,203 as no more deaths were reported.
Madhya Pradesh logs 6 news Covid-19 cases; active tally at 45
Madhya Pradesh has recorded six new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours that took the tally of infections to 10,41,266, an official from the state health department said on Wednesday. With the positivity rate of 0.08 per cent, the state currently has 45 active cases, he said. As per a government release, 11,70,55,861 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 49,616 jabs were given on Wednesday.
Punjab to give ₹1-crore ex gratia to kin of cops killed on duty
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced ₹1-crore ex gratia for the families of Punjab Police personnel who are killed in the line of duty. He also announced to enhance the police welfare fund from ₹10 crore to ₹15 crore from this financial year. Virtually addressing over 23,000 cops of all ranks, the chief minister directed them to adopt zero tolerance towards gangsters, drugs, terrorism, illegal mining and corruption.
