Housing society in Hinjewadi adopts eco-friendly Ganesh festival celebration

The Park Connect Society in Hinjewadi area, which is completely dependent on water tankers since the last two years, has undertaken ‘save water’ initiative this Ganesh festival through which the society members plan to save 20,000 litres of water daily. The display includes two faux trees with models of air conditioners, highlighting how the installation of ACs can lead to deforestation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

There are around 2,000 members residing in 832 flats in Park Connect Society which has 12 wings.

“The goal is to encourage flat owners to install tap aerators that save 40%-50% of water. We have formed teams with four to six members per building, to ensure the installation of aerators in every flat within their wings. The wings with the highest number of installed aerators were declared winners (A Block and I Block). The initiative led to the installation of aerators in over 500 flats, saving 20,000 liters of water daily,” said Deepa Dhariwal, member of society’s cultural committee.

“Our decorations are made entirely from waste cardboard, newspapers, and natural colours, emphasise the importance of trees in our modern concrete jungle. The display includes two faux trees with models of air conditioners, highlighting how the installation of ACs can lead to deforestation. A standee banner, created with the help of kids, educates about tree conservation,” said Vijay Chaudhari another resident.

“To give you an overview, our society not only enjoys celebrating but also focuses on making positive changes and taking initiatives to give back to society and nature. We aim to create a place that excels and is sustainable for ourselves and future generations,” said Pankaj Panchal, a resident of Park Connect Society.