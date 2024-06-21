Husband, in-laws booked for kidnapping woman

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked a man and his parents for allegedly kidnapping his wife, by forcefully administering anaesthesia. The incident was reported at Manchar area on June 19. The police have booked Sumit Shahane, his mother and others. The CCTV camera footage of the incident went viral on social media. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the victim, working at a real estate company in Wakad, was kidnapped from her office by Sumit and others at around 3.15 pm on June 19. The CCTV camera footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim claimed that her husband had beaten her up, gave her anaesthesia injections and allegedly made her sign some documents. When the vehicle that was used to kidnap her halted at a temple in Manchar, the woman is said to have taken the help of a local to alert the police that later rescued her.

According to the police, the couple got married in August 2023 and soon after the woman left her husband’s home and moved to her parents’ house as she was frustrated by the demands made by her husband.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman on Friday, the Wakad police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 365, 328, 504, 506 of the IPC.