ICMR-NIV scientist mull study on Khadakwasla Dam water 

In the wake of the recent Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) outbreak in the city, scientists from the ICMR-National Institute of Virology (NIV) are considering a comprehensive two-year study to assess potential contamination in the Khadakwasla Dam, the prime source of water for Pune city, said the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials on Monday. PMC health department has also decided to participate in the study recognising its potential to safeguard public health (HT PHOTO)

A team of experts from NIV met the PMC health chief, Dr Nina Borade on Friday to propose the study, aiming to investigate water quality and identify possible links to the outbreak or another potential public health hazard. The PMC health department has also decided to participate in the study recognising its potential to safeguard public health.

The public health department on Monday reported one suspected GBS and Eight suspected GBS cases.

The suspected GBS deaths include a 37-year-old man resident of Bibwewadi. The deceased reportedly died on 9 February while undergoing treatment at Kamla Nehru Hospital. The cause of death is said to be GBS, septic shock with acute coronary syndrome.

Dr Borade said with rising concerns over waterborne diseases and a large number of people at risk there is a need for scientific research to ensure that the city’s drinking water remains safe.

“The Khadakwasala dam is the prime source of water for Pune citizens and the study will ensure that the water is safe for consumption. Also, it will help to check if there are any impurities in this water and accordingly measures can be taken,” she said.