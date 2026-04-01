IGR bars registration of Inam, government lands

Pune: Joint Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Rajendra Muthe on Tuesday said land registration transactions involving Inam and government lands will no longer be permitted, in the wake of the alleged illegal land deal in Mundhwa. Jt IGR Rajendra Muthe on Tuesday said land registration transactions involving Inam and government lands will no longer be permitted, in the wake of alleged illegal land deal in Mundhwa. (HT FILE)

“Such land transactions will not be allowed going forward. We have stopped all dealings involving Inam and government lands,” Muthe said, indicating stricter scrutiny of property registrations.

He said that verification norms have been tightened. “We have made verification mandatory in cases involving government land, and no such land will be registered without due scrutiny,” he said.

The statement comes in connection with the alleged illegal sale of 41 acres of state government land in Mundhwa, originally owned by the Botanical Survey of India, to Amadea Enterprises LLP. Parth Pawar, son of former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, is one of the partners in the firm.

Investigators have alleged that the transaction bypassed stamp duty worth several crores, leading to significant losses to the state exchequer. Based on the allegations, Bavdhan police have registered cases against prime accused Sheetal Tejwani, company director Digvijay Patil, and suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru.

Police sources said the probe is focusing on the role of officials involved in the registration process and whether due diligence norms were bypassed.