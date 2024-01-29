IGR directs sub-registrar offices across state to probe illegal defence bungalow sales

The Inspector General of Registration and Controller of Stamps (IGR) has written to the offices of its deputies across the state to probe the old grant defence bungalow sale in their jurisdictions, take action and submit a compliance report, officials said on Monday. On January 24, Ray had dashed off a letter to PCB chief executive officer (CEO) Subrat Pal directing him to temporarily halt all constructions currently undergoing at bungalow areas and the work be resumed only after quick verification of Holder of Occupancy (HOR) credentials and confirmation from the IGR office and credentials that no illegal sale has taken place in respect of those bungalows and respective surveys numbers. (HT FILE)

The action of IGR headquarters is based on the letter of Southern Command Defence Estates director Saurav Ray who had raised objection to the sale of defence bungalows citing that they were a central government property and cannot be sold.

Ray had requested IGR to halt sales of all defence bungalows in Pune and Khadki cantonment areas terming them as national assets of the Indian Army.

IGR (registration) Udayraj Chavan in his letter addressed to officials referenced Ray’s letter dated December 6, 2023, and directed them to “take action as per the registration department rules and submit a compliance report regarding the sale of defence bungalows in cantonment areas”.

The letter sent on January 1 states that all deputy IGRs must instruct sub-registrars under their jurisdiction to strictly follow rules related to sale of bungalow and defence properties.

Hiralal Sonawane, IGR, said, “We have informed all registration offices in the state and directed the officers incharge not to register any old grant bungalow defence property unless and until they have an NOC from the ministry of defence or any other competent authority. Such incidents of defence bungalows being registered have happened in the past and we have instructed officials that no such registration must take place henceforth as per the letter issued by the Director of Defence Estates, Southern Command.”

The IGR letter assumes significance with 15 old grant bungalow (OGB) deals under scanner of the Defence Estate Office, Pune where the violators are being probed for illegal and fraudulent sale of prime defence properties. The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has more than 300 OGBs and the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) has 60 sprawling bungalow properties at prime locations with an approximate collective market value of ₹10,000 crore. During the past three weeks, the DEO, Pune office has already sealed four bungalows estimated to be worth ₹350 crore and initiated takeover process of one of the oldest New Poona Club for non-payment of dues worth ₹17 crore and lease expiry.

Ray asked PCB CEO to immediately provide a list of all building sanctions accorded by PCB of bungalows in Pune cantonment from January 1, 2022, till date. According to cantonment-based civic activists, time and again various audit reports submitted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) have pointed out misuse, sale and illegal appropriation of the OGBs by defence estate officers (DEO) in collusion with land sharks and private parties.