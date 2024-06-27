IMD issues a yellow alert for Pune 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Pune between June 28 and July 1 and light to isolated moderate rains are expected during this period. After a short break of around 10 days, the Arabian branch of Monsoon witnessed a revival in Maharashtra around June 21. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT PHOTO)

After experiencing a light to intense category rainfall in Pune between June 1-8 this year, the rainfall activities around the Pune region have reduced significantly.

The weather experts attributed this condition to a weakened monsoon branch in the Arabian Sea. After a short break of around 10 days, the Arabian branch of Monsoon witnessed a revival in Maharashtra around June 21.

Although the IMD had issued an orange alert for Pune on June 25 and 26, the city did not receive any significant precipitation during the period. In the last 48 hours, rainfall activities have increased in Pune’s ghat areas, however, the area has not recorded significant rains since last fortnight.

With the annual Pandharpur Palkhi procession around the corner, the revival of the monsoon is a significant development. Generally, all the warkaris belong to the farmer community and after receiving the first rainfall in their areas by mid-June, they complete all sowing-related activities and then join the procession.

The palkhi will arrive in Pune on Sunday, June 30.

Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune said, “A low-pressure belt exists over South Maharashtra to North of Kerala. Monsoon is in active condition in Maharashtra. Hence the active system is bringing light to moderate heavy rains in the state. Currently, a yellow alert has been issued for five districts in Konkan and Central Maharashtra subdivision including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Pune and Satara. Along with this, all districts in Vidarbha also issued a yellow alert and there are chances of light to moderate rains in isolated areas.”