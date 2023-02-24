‘Important to address problems of rural, tribal students before implementing NEP’

Pune: “While implementing the National Education Policy 2020, it is necessary to understand the problems of rural and tribal students as well as urban students and implement the policy accordingly,” said Bharat Kale, director general of the Center for Materials for Electronics Technology (C-MET). SPPU holds national conference on NEP 2020. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

He was speaking at the two-day national conference (February 24-25) on ‘National Education Policy 2020 - Effective Implementation and Preparing Teachers for Next Generation Students’ organised by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The conference was organised by the University’s faculty of education, the Department of Education and Extension, the Council for Teacher Education Foundation (CTEF) and Map Epic Communication Private Limited.

“While implementing the national education policy, if we work on understanding the situation in each region, we will take a step towards a self-reliant India,” Kale said.

Prof Sanjeev Sonawane, pro-vice-chancellor of SPPU, stated, “While implementing the new education policy, we must investigate what kind of teachers the next generation desires. We must prepare for the 5.0 revolution in education.”