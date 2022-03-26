India's maiden aluminium-body metro train for Pune metro project flagged off
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) secretary Manoj Joshi on Saturday flagged off country's first lightweight train made of aluminium body for Maharashtra Metro's Pune Project at an event held in Kolkata's Uttarpara.
Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said that a new eco-system is being developed in the country because of metro projects.
The manufacture of such a train is a big step towards the 'Make In India' concept. The MoHUA Secretary congratulated Maharashtra Metro managing director (MD) Dr Dixit for taking a bold decision to use the aluminium-made train, he said.
Dixit said, "Manufacture of such a light-weight aluminium-body train in India for the first time and its use for Maha Metro project is a major step."
"Work on the Nagpur Metro project was started in 2015. There was not a single company manufacturing metro trains in the country back then. Much progress has been achieved in this direction since then," he said.
Two lines of the Pune project have been recently launched and passenger services on the remaining project will soon be started, he added.
The state government has given extensive co-operation in executing Metro projects in the state, he noted.
Jaydeep, OSD, MoHUA, in his speech spoke about the use of aluminium coach was a major achievement for Mass Rapid Transit System projects in the country.
This is a step towards fulfilling the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat as envisaged by the government, he added.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics