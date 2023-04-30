Workers from Pune stranded in Sudan to reach home soon

PUNE The Indian Embassy has contacted the sugar factories in Rabak city in Sudan, a day after Hindustan Times reported that more than 160 people from the Pune district are stranded in the conflict-ridden country. Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Sudan under Operation Kaveri, prior to leaving for Delhi in an IAF C-130J aircraft, in Jeddah on Sunday. (HT HOTO)

India has launched “Operation Kaveri” with the aim of repatriating all the citizens who have been stranded in Sudan due to the ongoing conflict which resulted from clashes between the army and paramilitary forces in the country, causing a volatile situation that has put many people at risk.

According to employees stranded at Kenana Sugar Company, a representative from the Indian Embassy had contacted them to ensure the safe passage of around 460 workers from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

The embassy has approached the concerned company and the firm will provide transport facilities from Rabak to Sudan Port which is 1,100 km from their current location, said the workers.

According to Charles Inascio Mendes, 57, a resident of Mumbai, who is working in the sugar factory for the last two years, “Initially the company was asking us to raise $250 per head to make available transport to all employees from Rabak to Sudan port, but we don’t have that much money. However, after intervention from Indian Embassy now the company is ready to provide seven buses.”

“Our journey will start from Rabak to Sudan port from Monday. Initially, two buses are arranged for women, children and for those workers whose work agreement has expired. After that more five buses will be arranged in a phase-wise manner,” he said.

”Within the next two-three days all workers will be evacuated from Rabak,” he said.

Uttam Narayan Patil, who hails from Kalewadi area in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and has been working in Sudan for the past 29 years, said, “In our recent meeting, the company has assured us to make available safe passage for all workers.”

According to the website of the Indian embassy in Khartoum, there are around 2,800 Indian nationals in Sudan. Along with this, there is also a settled Indian community of around 1,200 people - which has been in the country for nearly 150 years.