Indu Rani Dubey takes over as Pune divisional railway manager

Indu Rani Dubey took over the charge of divisional railway manager (DRM) of Pune Division from earlier DRM Renu Sharma on Tuesday.

Dubey belongs to the 1994 batch of Indian Railway Traffic Services. She holds degree in Economics and Law. Prior to this, she was working as officer on special duty safety/traffic in the office of the chief commissioner railway safety – Lucknow.

Dubey has a vast experience of working in various positions in Indian Railways.

Talking about her vision for Pune railway division Dubey said, “My priorities are safe train operations, passenger amenities, improving punctuality, completion of rail projects and earnings. I will make all out efforts in ensuring better customer experience for passengers.”

Dubey has been recipient of National Award for outstanding service by the Ministry of Railways in 2005 and received certificate of Excellent service by Hon’ble Minister of Railways in 2018 for contribution in Commission of Railway Safety.