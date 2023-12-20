Integrate electoral literacy in curricular framework at educational institutes: UGC

The Union ministry of education and the Election Commission of India (ECI) have joined hands to incorporate voter education and electoral literacy formally into the school, college and varsity education system to prepare future and new voters for greater electoral participation. The UGC’s letter has given instructions to include the selection process in the syllabus and award credit. (HT PHOTO)

A letter on behalf of secretary Manish Joshi of the University Grants Commission (UGC) has been sent to states and higher educational institutions.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The higher education regulator on Tuesday wrote to the vice-chancellors of universities and principals of all colleges in the country informing that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Union ministry of education and the ECI on November 2, 2023 to incorporate voter education and electoral literacy formally into the education system.

The UGC circular states: “A syllabus will be prepared to explain the process of democracy, voting etc. to students from schools to higher educational institutions. The marks for the subject will be added to the school certificate and degree.”

The UGC’s letter has given instructions to include the selection process in the syllabus and award credit. “In order to teach the subject, teachers have been instructed to conduct online or offline training, awareness campaigns among students about voting process,” it added.

“In the election process, students will also be taught about EVM, VVPAT, Election Commission of India mobile app, ballot unit, polling section, control unit, presiding officer, polling officers, polling agents, ballot boxes, NOTA etc. The aim is to let them know every information about the election process. Apart from this, a mock poll i.e. election test will be conducted at educational institutions. Also, the National Voters’ Day will be celebrated at the educational institutions on January 25,” said Joshi.

Students and educational institutions have appreciated the move ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to take place next year. “I will be voting first time next year in the Lok Sabha and the new subject will be beneficial for us,” said Kanchan Jedhe, a first year commerce student.