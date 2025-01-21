Menu Explore
International Convention Centre to come up in city: Mohol

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 22, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Union minister Murlidhar Mohol announced plans for an International Convention Centre in Pune, approved by CM Fadnavis, pending land allocation.

Union minister of state (MoS) for civil aviation and Pune Member of Parliament (MP) Murlidhar Mohol has announced plans to establish an International Convention Centre in Pune.

Mohol also highlighted the pending Purandar airport project discussed during the meeting with the chief minister. (HT PHOTO)
Mohol also highlighted the pending Purandar airport project discussed during the meeting with the chief minister. (HT PHOTO)

According to Mohol, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has already approved the proposal.

“Pune is generating a significant number of jobs, and several industries have emerged in and around the city. We plan to build an International Convention Centre here. The CM recently held a three-and-a-half-hour meeting with us to discuss various issues, including this project,” he said.

Mohol emphasised the need for either the state government or the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to allocate land for the project. “We have started working on this, and the modalities are being finalised. Either PMC or the state government will provide the land for the centre,” he said.

Mohol also highlighted the pending Purandar airport project discussed during the meeting with the chief minister. “The chief minister has promised that the airport project will be operational by 2029. The land acquisition process will begin soon,” he said.

“We are planning for the city’s needs over the next 50 years. Projects like the 24x7 water supply initiative and the installation of water meters are underway. Pune is one of the largest urban areas in the country, with the jurisdiction of PMC surpassing Mumbai. Considering the city’s expanding boundaries, we are addressing the increasing demand for water by planning to source additional water from Mulshi Dam,” he said.

