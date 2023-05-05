IPS officer booked for demanding sexual favours

PUNE The Pune Police have booked an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer for allegedly demanding sexual favours from a woman through social media. The incident took place between February 19 and March 1. The accused is currently posted as deputy commissioner of police in the state intelligence department in Pune. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused officer has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) 354-A (2), 354-A(3), 354-D, 509, 67 and 67 by the police after a 31-year-old woman filed a complaint against him at Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station.

According to the victim’s complaint, the accused got in touch with her via Facebook Messenger, introduced himself as an IPS officer, and inquired if she wanted to join the police department. However, she informed him to help in the police recruitment of her sister’s son who is preparing for the selection process. The accused then sought her mobile number offering help. Later, the officer allegedly started demanding sexual favours by sending her messages, making video calls and even making a nude video call much to the chagrin of the victim.

Narayan Shirgaonkar, assistant commissioner of police (crime), is investigating the case.