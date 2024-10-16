ISRO’s ‘Space on Wheels’ exhibition from Oct 17 

Students and science-loving residents of Western Maharashtra will now be able to witness the exhilarating voyage of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO’s) exploits through the initiative ‘Space on Wheel’. This mobile exhibition intends to engage schoolchildren and the general public with interactive displays and models relevant to India’s space endeavours. (HT PHOTO)

Vigyan Bharti (VIBHA) will launch a special scientific promotion effort called ‘Space on Wheels’ in cooperation with ISRO on October 17 in Pune.

“The exhibition will be toured in Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur districts, as well as Pune. The goal of this exhibition is to promote space science and boost student awareness,” said Sunil Kulkarni, a VIBHA member.

This mobile exhibition intends to engage schoolchildren and the general public with interactive displays and models relevant to India’s space endeavours. It delivers space education directly to schools, universities, and communities throughout Western Maharashtra, providing a once-in-a-lifetime learning opportunity.

Along with the ‘Space on Wheels’ program, a science exhibition is planned for the students. Various competitions will also be organised to test the knowledge and creativity of the students. Quizzes, science model building, poster competitions, science rangoli, and other activities will be part of the tournament.

“All of these competitions will be organised in collaboration with the respective host organisation,” added another member, Akshay Kelkar.