IT companies in Pune’s Hinjewadi face power cut

Pune: A major power outage hit parts of Pune’s Hinjewadi IT Park and the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area on Sunday, following a fault in an underground high-voltage cable. According to officials, it could take up to three days to repair the fault. The outage affected over 12,000 low-tension (LT) domestic consumers and 91 high-tension (HT) industrial consumers, including several IT companies, industrial units, and two ultra-high-voltage consumers, Infosys and Nextra. (HT)

“This is a significant fault. The 220 kV cable at the substation is damaged. Full repairs will take at least three days,” said Anil Kolap, chief engineer at MSETCL.

According to officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited (MSETCL), the fault occurred at around 2:10 pm in the 220 kV Infosys–Pegasus underground cable. As of Sunday evening, the issue remains unresolved.

The affected areas include MIDC, parts of the IT Park, Raisoni Park, Dohler Company, and the Wipro Circle zone.

In response, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has begun efforts to restore power through alternative routes. The department is working to divert more than 63 MW of power load via other channels to mitigate the impact.

The fault occurred shortly after scheduled maintenance between 11 am and 1 pm. While the maintenance concluded without incident, the cable developed a major fault soon after.

MSEDCL officials have expressed their commitment to restoring power to domestic consumers as soon as possible. “We are working to restore power to residential areas by late Sunday night through alternate supply routes. However, HT supply restoration will take longer,” said Somnath Munde, executive engineer, MSEDCL Pimpri division.

Meanwhile, residents have expressed frustration over the prolonged outage.

“We faced a power cut in the afternoon and haven’t received any updates for hours. It’s disrupting our work-from-home schedules and daily routines,” said Rajiv Ranjan, a resident of Hinjewadi.

Santosh Thakur, a resident of Megapolis in Hinjewadi, added, “There has been no power since 11 am. MSEDCL said it will take another three hours, but this is the longest outage we’ve experienced. Usually, outages are short and planned. Thankfully, today is a holiday, so it hasn’t affected my work-from-home setup.”