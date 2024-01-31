January 2024 warmer than last two years in Pune

With a significant reduction in cold days in January this year, the city has experienced a relatively warmer month as compared to last two years. As per the data from the India Meteorological, Department (IMD), the city also reported a marginal increase in average minimum temperature. It also projected that El Nino conditions are likely to continue during January, February, and March of 2024, resulting in relatively warmer temperatures. (HT PHOTO)

IMD yearly review of different weather events released in January this year stated that 2023 was the second warmest on record in the country since 1901. The department indicated that the warming trend could be attributed to El Nino conditions persisting over India. It also projected that El Nino conditions are likely to continue during January, February, and March of 2024, resulting in relatively warmer temperatures.

The average minimum temperature in January 2024 recorded at Shivajinagar was 13.44 degrees Celsius as compared to 12 degrees Celsius (2023) and 12.44 degrees Celsius (2022) reported in last two years respectively.

Similarly, the data shows that IMD reported only two days with a single-digit temperature at Shivajinagar in January this year, whereas six days were recorded in January 2023 and 2022 respectively.

Vineet Kumar, a former researcher at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said, “Lack of northerly winds over Maharashtra due to the absence of strong western disturbance in north India is a major reason for reduction in cold days in the state. Northerly winds are responsible for decline in temperature and in its absence the minimum temperatures were mostly above normal throughout January.”

More research is required to ascertain whether this condition has any relevance to the El Nino or not, said Kumar.

Kumar said a drop in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected on February 1 in Pune.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather and forecasting department, IMD, Pune said, “Two western disturbances are likely to affect northwest India in the next 4-5 days. Strong, chilly, northerly surface winds will prevail over northwest India. As a result, minimum temperature over north-central Maharashtra, including Pune, is likely to fall from January 31 onward till February 3. During this period even maximum temperature is likely to fall in the city.”

On Wednesday, January 31, Shivajinagar reported the minimum temperature as 13.4 degrees Celsius. The temperature was above normal levels by 1.8 degrees. The maximum temperature in the city is also recorded at above normal level of 1.5 degrees at 32.5 degrees Celsius. In the state, the lowest temperature was recorded in Jalgaon as 10.4 degrees Celsius.