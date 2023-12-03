Jeweller brutally attacked in Pune’s Camp area

In a brutal attack by two unknown persons, a jeweller was seriously injured on Saturday night at Center Street Road in the Camp area, said officials. According to preliminary investigation, two accused were following Mehta from Bhople Chowk and intercepted him shortly after, where the attackers, armed with sharp objects, launched an assault on the jeweller, leaving him severely injured. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Vijay Vimalchand Mehta (38) resident of East Street, Camp, the proprietor at Mehta Jewellers.

The attack occurred at night when Mehta closed his shop and was headed home. According to preliminary investigation, two accused were following Mehta from Bhople Chowk and intercepted him shortly after, where the attackers, armed with sharp objects, launched an assault on the jeweller, leaving him severely injured and in need of immediate medical attention.

Locals in the area informed about the incident to the police. Police immediately rushed to the spot, cordoned off the crime scene, and launched an investigation to find out the motive behind the attack.

Mehta was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for his injuries. The extent of his injuries has not been disclosed, but police suggest that he is in stable condition.

The police are awaiting a statement from Mehta to gather more information about the incident and to determine whether it was a targeted attack or a random act of violence.

Priyanka Shelke, Police Inspector (Crime) at Lashkar police station said, “The accused attacked Mehta with koyta-like weapons and injured him with a motive of robbery. He was admitted to the hospital, and he is stable now.’’

Police sources confirmed that, after analysis of CCTV footage in the locality, police have identified two suspects in this case.

A police officer from the Lashkar police station said, “Prima facie it seems that the accused’s mother was working at Mehta’s residence as a maid. Recently she was removed for her alleged involvement in a theft case. In order to take revenge, the accused attacked Mehta and injured him badly.’’

Police said that their teams are working to ascertain the identity of the accused and soon they will nab the accused.

A case has been registered at Lashkar police station under IPC sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 120 b (criminal conspiracy), 34 and sections 3 and 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.